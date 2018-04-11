Officials: Work to widen turnpike expected to start in July - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Work to widen West Virginia Turnpike expected to start in July

Posted: Updated:
BECKLEY, WV (AP) -

West Virginia officials say work to widen a section of a turnpike is expected to start in a few months and continue for years, courtesy of $800 million in general obligation bonds.

The Register-Herald reports work is expected to begin in July and will widen the 8-mile (12.87-kilometer) section of the turnpike from the Interstate 64 split to U.S. 19 in Beckley.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the project will cost around $80 million and last around two years.

Smith says another general obligation project he expects to start work soon is the Bridge to Nowhere in Mercer County.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.