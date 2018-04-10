High School Baseball and Softball scoreboard 04/11 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball and Softball scoreboard 04/11

Posted:
(WVVA) -

High School Baseball and Softball scoreboard 04/11:

Baseball:

Oak Hill 7- Fayetteville 5- game called after six innings due to darkness. Will resume at a later date.

Wyoming East 4- Summers Co. 3

Valley 14- Midland Trail 1

Softball:

Liberty 6- Nicholas Co. 2

Elizabethton 12- Richlands 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.