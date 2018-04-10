Bluefield College baseball sweeps Johnson University - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College baseball sweeps Johnson University

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

After being swept over the weekend against Tennessee Wesleyan, the Bluefield College baseball returned home to Bowen Field and picked up a Tuesday doubleheader sweep over Johnson University. The Rams took game one 2-1 and game two 15-7. The Rams improve to 19-12 on the year. Next up, they are back at home on Friday against Montreat College. 

