Tazewell students learn the value of a dollar

Students in Tazewell County learned a lesson in paying monthly bills while being an adult in the real world.

Eight grade students from the middle schools participated in "Reality Store Day." Students were assigned a career in a profession of their liking, with a salary and monthly bills to match that job opportunity. The students visited booths to pay bills, reflecting what an adult life really looks like.

District Director with Virginia Cooperate Extension Danny Peek says the reality store teaches students how to financially survive in the real world. "One of the reasons that we target eighth grade is that they still have the opportunity to make changes," Peek said. "If they're thinking of what career path they want, they may decide I can aspire to be whatever that is."







