Mercer County Commissioners honor young boy's service

By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

He was the man of the hour at the Commissioners meeting and he's only six years old. 

Brady Walker was recognized by the Mercer County Commissions Board as the "Distinguished Litter Getter." He's been helping to keep Mercer County Clean since he was three years old. 

Brady was honored for all his community service and for encouraging people to keep the environment clean. "I think they shouldn't throw their trash out of their window," Brady said. "They should wait until they get back home to throw out their trash."

Brady is now collecting seeds to help feed thousands of hungry children in South Africa, making a difference every way he can. "I feel really proud of myself."

 

