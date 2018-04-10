Aunt of man killed by police says shooting was unjustified - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Aunt of man killed by police says shooting was unjustified

Posted: Updated:

DANVILLE, VA (AP) - The aunt of a Virginia man fatally shot by police says the shooting was unjustified.

Sarah Lipscomb told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Danville police showed her and other family members video of the shooting early Sunday.

Lipscomb says her nephew, 25-year-old Juan Markee Jones, was unarmed and was turning to raise his hands when police shot him. She says three shots can be heard.

Police have said Jones, who is black, fled from officers responding to a reported domestic assault. They followed him into some woods, where police say he refused commands to show his hands and "suddenly turned" on officers, leading to the shooting.

The officers involved haven't been identified.

Virginia State Police are investigating. A spokeswoman says no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Information from: Danville Register & Bee, http://www.registerbee.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.