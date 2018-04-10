West Virginia reading, math scores below national average

West Virginia fourth-grade students showed slight improvements in math and reading scores on the latest Nation's Report Card but remain below the national average.

Results released Tuesday on the National Assessment of Educational Progress show fourth-graders in the state scored 236 out of 500 in math, compared to the national average of 240.

The average reading score among West Virginia fourth-graders was 217, compared to 222 nationally.

In eighth grade, the average math score of 273 in West Virginia was up 2 points from 2015 but below the national average of 283.

The average eighth-grade reading score fell slightly to 259, compared to the national average of 267.

