UPDATE: 1 injured in Beckley shooting

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify on Capitol Hill about how his company handles its users' data. Facebook has been under fire after the revelation last month that the data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access information from tens of millions of Facebook users without their knowledge.More >>
"We face a number of important issues around privacy, safety and democracy," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his opening statement to Congress.More >>
West Virginia fourth-grade students showed slight improvements in math and reading scores on the latest Nation's Report Card but remain below the national average.More >>
A gunshot victim in Beckley has been moved to Charleston Area Medical Center.More >>
A Virginia jail has opened a new unit that aims to provide more attention and resources to men with mental health issues.More >>
The Princeton City Council held a meeting this evening at the Municipal Building..and one of the highlights? A firefighter who his oath of office.More >>
Today is the 2nd day of National Telecommunications Week.More >>
The Mercer County Commission is meeting for its regular Tuesday session which will include it's first public reading for the amended Exotic Entertainment Ordinance.More >>
