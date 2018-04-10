UPDATE: 1 injured in Beckley shooting

A gunshot victim in Beckley has been moved to Charleston Area Medical Center.

The unidentified victim remains in serious condition.

According to the Beckley Police Department, the shooting took place around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in the area of West Neville and Pike streets. The victim was treated at Raleigh General Hospital before being transferred to CAMC.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect. Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Will Pannell or Det. Joe Stewart with the Beckley Police at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to take an alternate route in the area of North Pike and West Neville Streets.

It all happened shortly after 4 AM Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells us the shooter is still at large.

No fatalities have been reported but one person has been transported to the hospital.

The crime scene is currently active, so police are asking that if you usually use that route please use an alternate route this morning.

We will have more details on the shooting as they do become available..