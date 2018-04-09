Analysis: WV women face a pay gap of 28%

An analysis by the American Association of University Women says women in West Virginia face a pay gap of 28%, which ranks 49th Nationally in gender pay equity.

Their research finds that on average, women working full-time, year-round in West Virginia currently make 72 cents on the dollar compared to men.

On average, have to work more than three months longer to earn the same amount as men.

The gender pay gap report says that nationally the gap has, on average, remained at 80 cents on the dollar for women who work full-time, year-round compared to men.

The gap has only closed by seven cents in the past 20 years. The inequities are greater among Latinas who make 54 cents on the dollar compared to men and black women who make 63 cents on the dollar.