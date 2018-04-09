Richlands soccer sweeps George Wythe - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Richlands soccer sweeps George Wythe

Posted:
RICHLANDS, VA (WVVA) -

The Richlands boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins on Monday night at home over George Wythe. The girls were victorious 8-1 and the boys finished off the night with a 4-1 win. 

