Princeton Fire Dept. gains a new member - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton Fire Dept. gains a new member

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Connect
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The Princeton City Council held a meeting this evening at the Municipal Building..and one of the highlights? A firefighter who his oath of office.

This evening, Nathan Hensley was officially sworn in as a Princeton Firefighter. Hensley started as an EMS in Princeton last year..and in this role, worked along side the firefighters.

Hensley says the fireman's bravery and commitment to the communities they live in is what attracted him to enter this profession. He added that he has a lot learn but luckily, he has several mentors to help him on his journey.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.