Princeton Fire Dept. gains a new member

The Princeton City Council held a meeting this evening at the Municipal Building..and one of the highlights? A firefighter who his oath of office.

This evening, Nathan Hensley was officially sworn in as a Princeton Firefighter. Hensley started as an EMS in Princeton last year..and in this role, worked along side the firefighters.

Hensley says the fireman's bravery and commitment to the communities they live in is what attracted him to enter this profession. He added that he has a lot learn but luckily, he has several mentors to help him on his journey.