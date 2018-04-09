Mercer Co. 911 celebrating communication week

Today is the 2nd day of National Telecommunications Week.

This is an annual celebration, honoring the dedication of dispatchers across the U.S. in the public safety community to their commitment to the profession.

Mercer Co. 911 Supervisor and Training Officer, Julie Lockhart takes pride in the 28 dispatchers and their sometimes rewarding, but sometimes stressful job commitment.

National Telecommunications week began nation-wide in 1981. Mercer Co. Dispatchers started celebrating their commitment to the profession in 1994.