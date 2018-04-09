Mercer Co. 911 celebrating communication week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer Co. 911 celebrating communication week

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Connect
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Today is the 2nd day of National Telecommunications Week.

This is an annual celebration, honoring the dedication of dispatchers across the U.S. in the public safety community to their commitment to the profession.

Mercer Co. 911 Supervisor and Training Officer, Julie Lockhart takes pride in the 28 dispatchers and their sometimes rewarding, but sometimes stressful job commitment.

National Telecommunications week began nation-wide in 1981. Mercer Co. Dispatchers started celebrating their commitment to the profession in 1994.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.