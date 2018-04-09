County Commission Meeting addressing ordinance - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

County Commission Meeting addressing ordinance

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Mercer County Commission is meeting for its regular Tuesday session which will include it's first public reading for the amended Exotic Entertainment Ordinance. The new changes restrict new adult entertainment establishments from being one mile within public places that are frequently visited by children. The ordinance list specific places such as churches, schools and parks. 

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says the meeting will also include updates related to groundwater restrictions and litter clean-up efforts in the county. The meeting will begin at 10 am and it's open to the general public. 

