RALEIGH COUNTY: 3 arrested on guns, heroin, and meth charges

Posted:
Javon Decarlose Lampkin Javon Decarlose Lampkin
Carrie Lee Jewell Carrie Lee Jewell
Brandon Lee Veal Brandon Lee Veal
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Raleigh County arrest three people on drug charges during a wellness check on Sunday.

According to Lt. M.A. McCray with the Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office, responding deputies "noticed evidence of drug activity" during the wellness check at a residence on Brampton Court in MacArthur. They seized 620 grams of heroin, some methamphetamine, narcotic pills, and five "loaded firearms. A total of $2,000 in cash was also seized.

Carrie Lee Jewell, 33, of MacArthur was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Brandon Lee Veal, 21, and Javon Decarlose Lampkin, 20, of Detroit, Michigan are each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Their bond was set at $50,000 each. All three suspects are being held in Southern Regional Jail.

