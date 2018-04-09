RALEIGH COUNTY: 3 arrested on guns, heroin, and meth charges

Drug task force officers in Raleigh County have arrested six people on drug trafficking charges.

Deputies in Raleigh County arrest three people on drug charges during a wellness check on Sunday.

According to Lt. M.A. McCray with the Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Office, responding deputies "noticed evidence of drug activity" during the wellness check at a residence on Brampton Court in MacArthur. They seized 620 grams of heroin, some methamphetamine, narcotic pills, and five "loaded firearms. A total of $2,000 in cash was also seized.

Carrie Lee Jewell, 33, of MacArthur was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Brandon Lee Veal, 21, and Javon Decarlose Lampkin, 20, of Detroit, Michigan are each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Their bond was set at $50,000 each. All three suspects are being held in Southern Regional Jail.