Gag order lifted in Mercer County murder case

Investigators say a woman charged in the murder of a Mercer County man was found covered in blood, a short distance from the murder scene.

Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on more than $200,000 cash only bond.

The body of Bo Allen White, 29, was found on Sunday, April 1 at his home on Eden Valley Road in the Lerona area of Mercer County. According to court documents, White's body was decapitated.

Mills was found standing in a nearby residential driveway acting strangely. The homeowners offered to give her a ride, but she wouldn't move. So they called 911. Arriving deputies noticed Mills was covered in blood and was wearing one glove. She claimed she was attacked and thrown through a glass door but wouldn't give officers the name of the alleged attacker. She also gave deputies a false identity.

While being taken to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office for questioning, Mills said "you have to take me back and let me get my heads." Court documents state the second glove matching the one Mills was wearing was found in the bedroom of White's home. Investigators say Mills and White knew each other.

Mills was arraigned last week, however, a temporary gag order was placed on the case. The official court documents were released on Monday.

The funeral services for Bo Allen White took place on Saturday in Princeton. Click here to read his obituary.