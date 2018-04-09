Gag order lifted in Mercer County murder case

Investigators say a woman charged in the murder of a Mercer County man was found covered in blood, a short distance from the murder scene.More >>
Investigators say a woman charged in the murder of a Mercer County man was found covered in blood, a short distance from the murder scene.More >>
Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.More >>
Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.More >>
Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.More >>
Thousands of people have been fined since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.More >>
West Virginia counties have reported an increase in revenues generated by coal severance taxes.More >>
West Virginia counties have reported an increase in revenues generated by coal severance taxes.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County arrest three people on drug charges during a wellness check on Sunday.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County arrest three people on drug charges during a wellness check on Sunday.More >>
Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.More >>
Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.More >>
Appalachian Power says it will begin applying herbicides by helicopter later this spring in order to maintain rights of way for some power lines.More >>
Appalachian Power says it will begin applying herbicides by helicopter later this spring in order to maintain rights of way for some power lines.More >>
Incumbent Morgan Griffith will be the nominee of the Republican party in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.More >>
Incumbent Morgan Griffith will be the nominee of the Republican party in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.More >>