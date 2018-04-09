Woman struck, killed chasing dog on Interstate 95 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Woman struck, killed chasing dog on Interstate 95

STAFFORD, VA (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.

Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving south on I-95 on Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.

Mason's dog escaped. She chased after it in the southbound lanes and was struck by another car. Mason died at the scene. Her dog was also struck and killed.

