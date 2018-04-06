Republican Congressional nominee

Incumbent Morgan Griffith will be the nominee of the Republican party in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.More >>
Incumbent Morgan Griffith will be the nominee of the Republican party in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.More >>
The 2018 West Virginia Geographic Bee was today at Concord University.More >>
The 2018 West Virginia Geographic Bee was today at Concord University.More >>
Cold air will move into the area and rain will transition to snow by Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow, with between 1-4 inches possible, with locally more at elevations above 3000 feet.More >>
Cold air will move into the area and rain will transition to snow by Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow, with between 1-4 inches possible, with locally more at elevations above 3000 feet.More >>
From an outsider's perspective, southern West Virginia isn't necessarily known for it's musical talent... but maybe it should be.More >>
From an outsider's perspective, southern West Virginia isn't necessarily known for it's musical talent... but maybe it should be.More >>
A vacant outlet mall is destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Friday.More >>
A vacant outlet mall is destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Friday.More >>
Some young entrepreneurs received some welcome support to help further their business ventures.More >>
Some young entrepreneurs received some welcome support to help further their business ventures.More >>
The publisher of a magazine geared toward prisoners is suing a southwest Virginia jail for blocking inmates from receiving its publications.More >>
The publisher of a magazine geared toward prisoners is suing a southwest Virginia jail for blocking inmates from receiving its publications.More >>