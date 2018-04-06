Republican Congressional nominee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Incumbent Morgan Griffith will be the nominee of the Republican party in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.

Griffith was the only candidate to file by the deadline of March 29th.

Congressman Griffith met the qualifications and is therefore declared the nominee of the Republican party for the 9tth District, advancing to the November General Election ballot.

The Democratic nominee's going head-to-head in the primary on June 12th will be Anthony Flaccavento and Justin Santopietro.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

