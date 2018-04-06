Concord University hosts the 2018 WV Geographic Bee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord University hosts the 2018 WV Geographic Bee

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Joss Poteet (middle) Joss Poteet (middle)
ATHENS, WV (WVVA) -

The 2018 West Virginia Geographic Bee was today at Concord University. Our very own, Travis Roberts were there moderating.

About 60 students, 4th through 8th grade, came from all over the state to compete.Questions ranged from categories about animal migration to geological locations and current events.The preliminary segment consisted of eight rounds with a moderator, score keeper and a timer.

The winner of the bee is Joss Poteet.

Joss will now go to Washington D.C. to compete and has a chance to win a 50-thousand dollar collage scholarship, a lifetime subscription to National Geographic Magazine and all-expenses-paid trip to the Galapagos Island.

