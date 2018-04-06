High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/06 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/06

Posted:

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/06:

Baseball:

Tazewell 9- Graham 5

Honaker 13- Richlands 11

Wyoming East 9- Oak Hill 8

Liberty 9- Fayetteville 1

Greenbrier West 10- Webster Co. 6

Shady Spring 13- Parkersburg Catholic 0

Harriman (TN) 16- Bluefield 6

Landrum (SC) 10- Independence 4

Softball:

Wyoming East 8- Spring Valley 0

Wyoming East 10- South Charleston 2

South Charleston 7- Independence 1

Fayetteville 16- Midland Trail 4

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.