Concord University event highlights local musicians

From an outsider's perspective, southern West Virginia isn't necessarily known for it's musical talent... but maybe it should be.

Events like Blues, Brews and BBQ put on by Concord University showcase the type of musical talent that musicians in the area possess.

"I've been in this area a long time, and we've got a lot of connections with many folks. Every year, in fact, we try to rotate some of the artists for that reason. Like I said, there's a lot of talent in this area. It's not hard to find," said Andrew Sulgit, the student center director at Concord University.

Bob Campion is a strong example of how passionate local musicians are.

"Oh, I love it. I love it. I wish we could get more of it. I try to help out as much as I can with live music and getting people out playing. I hosted open mic night in Bluefield at the Railyard and also booked the bands there. Every Wednesday we try to do open mic and try to get local musicians out to play and things like this as well," Campion said.

For Bob, playing at a place like Concord University is like a homecoming.

"I went to school here, as well as all of the guys I'm in a band with. We all went to college here. It's like coming back home. It's like visiting home. You know, like a little bit of a reunion, I guess," Campion said.

And even though Bob is confident in his own band, he realizes that his is just one of many highly skilled musical groups in southern West Virginia.

"I think there's a lot of talent here in this area. It's amazing between here and Beckley and Charleston, there are so many talented musicians and bands that play around and I just love it. We're kind of tucked away in West Virginia a little bit, but there's a lot of us here."

If you missed the Blues, Brews and BBQ event, don't worry, because there will be plenty of opportunities to watch talented local bands soon. Just keep your eyes peeled and your ears open.

