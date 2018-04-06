Bluefield College splits with Union - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College splits with Union

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

The Bluefield College softball team returned home to Graham Rec Park for another doubleheader on Friday with Union. The Rams took game one 3-1 and fell in game two 10-2. The Rams are back at home on Wednesday against St. Andrew's. 

