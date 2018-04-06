Spring into better health with exercise

Cold air will move into the area and rain will transition to snow by Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow, with between 1-4 inches possible, with locally more at elevations above 3000 feet.More >>
A vacant outlet mall is destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Friday.More >>
Some young entrepreneurs received some welcome support to help further their business ventures.More >>
The publisher of a magazine geared toward prisoners is suing a southwest Virginia jail for blocking inmates from receiving its publications.More >>
Drug task force officers in Raleigh County have arrested six people on drug trafficking charges.More >>
Virginia's second-largest county is considering a plan to use retired police officers for security at its grade schools.More >>
The West Virginia Parkways Authority has given initial approval to a plan to double the single tolls on the turnpike and create a flat-fee discount program.More >>
