Spring into better health with exercise

The snowy weather conditions can make it difficult to get into a regular exercise routine. Since hotter weather will soon be approaching, there's no better time than now to get fit and feel healthy.

According to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, less than five percent of adults do 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Here in Mercer County, you can find gyms that offer a variety of cardio classes and exercise machines.

Stacey Bailey is a fitness director for the Princeton Health and Fitness Center. She says cardio classes like cycling can help you get fit while preparing you for fitness opportunities outdoors. "Cycling is a great way to get in shape and to take that activity outside," Bailey says. "It's a great way to get started on an exercise program, if your new."