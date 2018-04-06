Local sales executive club gives young entrepreneurs advice, funding

Jeff Disibbio with first place winner William Lambert of Blue Ridge Bee Company: The Mercantile

Some young entrepreneurs received some welcome support to help further their business ventures.

The Sales Executive Club of Bluefield handed out prizes during its second annual Launch Appalachia event on Thursday.

Below is a list of this year's winners:

1st Place: William Lambert, Blue Ridge Bee Company: The Mercantile

• $1500

• 6 months free office space.

• 10 Hours Business Mentoring from David Hite

• Legal Advice

• A Business Student Intern

2nd Place: Will Workman – Adventures in Appalachia

• $1000

• 6 months free virtual office space.

• 7 Hours Business Mentoring from David Hite

• Legal Advice

• A Business Student Intern

3rd Place: Jerome Powell II – Appalachian Prep Combine, Football Camp

• $700

• 6 months free virtual office space.

• 3 Hours Business Mentoring from David Hite

• Legal Advice

• A Business Student Intern

All three winners have already started their businesses.

The event was held at Fincastle on the Mountain in Bluefield, VA.