6 arrested on drug charges in Raleigh County

Drug task force officers in Raleigh County have arrested six people on drug trafficking charges.

The bust happened in the early morning hours on Friday.

Michael Bazemore of Glen Daniels, WV wag arrested for obtaining money under false pretense, larceny, and on a capias warrant from Raleigh County Circuit Court. Billy E. Pugh Jr. of Colcord, WV was arrested for distributing a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Shannon C. Williams of Clear Creek, WV was arrested for distributing a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Myrtle Withrow of Colcord, WV was arrested for distributing a controlled substance. Harold T. Bryant of Colcord, WV was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Kimberly Bryant of Colcord, WV was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

All six suspects have been arraigned.

"During the early morning hours of April 6, 2018, Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies and WV State Troopers arrested six individuals on warrants obtained through an investigation by the Beckley Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force," stated Sheriff S.F. Van Meter.

