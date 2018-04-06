School system looks to hire retired cops for grade schools - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

School system looks to hire retired cops for grade schools

Posted: Updated:

MANASSAS, VA (AP) - Virginia's second-largest county is considering a plan to use retired police officers for security at its grade schools.

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, said his county would be the first in Virginia to take advantage of a law in Virginia allowing the program.

At a board meeting Tuesday, Police Chief Barry Barnard recommended a pilot program that would hire five retired officers to work in county elementary schools.

The retired officers would work for the school system, not the police.

School resource officers who are employees of the police department are already in place at the county's high schools and middle schools.

Barnard said using retired officers would cost about half as much as full-fledged school resource officers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.