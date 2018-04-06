Vacant Fort Chiswell outlet mall burns down - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Vacant Fort Chiswell outlet mall burns down

WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A vacant outlet mall is destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Friday.

The call came in shortly after 6: a.m. to the former Factory Merchants Outlet Mall off Interstate 81 in Fort Chiswell. According to NBC affiliate WSLS, seven fire departments responded to the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The building has been vacant for about six years. However, authorities tell WSLS that homeless people have been known to use it for shelter.

The Virginia State Police is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident. Due to the significant size of the structure and amount of destruction, state police  has requested the ATF to assist with the investigation.---Corinne Geller, VSP

*Video of the fire was captured by N.R. Taylor

Below you can view footage of the vacant outlet mall posted to YouTube in February 2017 by Brian Sterowski:

