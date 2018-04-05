One dead in Virginia crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

One dead in Virginia crash

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

A driver died Thursday evening in Smyth Co., Virginia after a single vehicle crash. Virginia State Police say they responded to the accident around 4:30 p.m. in the Northbound lane of 1-81 at MM 43 in Smyth Co. Police say the crash led to a trailer catching fire. The victim has not been identified, and the crash is still under investigated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.