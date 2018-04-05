Dudley Primary educator named Cole Chevy/ WVVA Teacher of the Mo - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Dudley Primary educator named Cole Chevy/ WVVA Teacher of the Month

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Connect
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

It's time again to recognize another area educator who routinely goes above and beyond.

WVVA and Cole Chevy would like to congratulate Nathan Evans on being selected the March Teacher of the Month.

Mr. Evans teaches kindergarten at Dudley Primary School in Bluefield, Virginia, and is known for always putting his student's education first and foremost. He is a graduate of Graham High School, and Bluefield State College, and is enjoying his teaching career at the same primary school he attended as a child. 

"I do it for the kids, I mean I really enjoy...the whole reason I got into teaching is you know, I like to see these young students grow up, especially at this young age in kindergarten. It's really fun to see them from the beginning of the year, at the end of the year just watch how much they grow each day," says Mr. Evans.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.