Dudley Primary educator named Cole Chevy/ WVVA Teacher of the Month

It's time again to recognize another area educator who routinely goes above and beyond.

WVVA and Cole Chevy would like to congratulate Nathan Evans on being selected the March Teacher of the Month.

Mr. Evans teaches kindergarten at Dudley Primary School in Bluefield, Virginia, and is known for always putting his student's education first and foremost. He is a graduate of Graham High School, and Bluefield State College, and is enjoying his teaching career at the same primary school he attended as a child.

"I do it for the kids, I mean I really enjoy...the whole reason I got into teaching is you know, I like to see these young students grow up, especially at this young age in kindergarten. It's really fun to see them from the beginning of the year, at the end of the year just watch how much they grow each day," says Mr. Evans.