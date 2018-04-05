High School Baseball and Softball 04/05 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball and Softball scoreboard 04/05:

Baseball:

Wyoming East 14- Westside 0

Wyoming East 16- Westside 6

Fayetteville 21- Meadow Bridge 1 

Greenbrier West 19- Montcalm 0

Bluefield 16- Betsy Lane (KY) 2

Bluefield 4- Harlan (KY) 2

Independence 7- Newark (NY) 3

Radford 11- Graham 6

Softball:

Midland Trail 8- Princeton 0

Fayetteville 9- Richwood 1

Oak Hill 11- Summers Co. 1

Richlands 22- James Monroe 4

