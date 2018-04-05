President Trump visits the Mountain State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

President Trump visits the Mountain State

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVVA) -

President Donald Trump made his way back to West Virginia today, arriving at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in the Air Force One plane. 

Trump waved at the media and invited guests, before stepping into a motorcade. He then headed to a round table meeting at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center to discuss his tax reform. 

People in the West Virginia community came out to support the President and get a glimpse of the leader in person. Ronnie Vaker says seeing the President was something he just couldn't miss. "It's very exciting," Vaker says. "I don't think I'll ever get to see the President again or get this close to him. It's a once in lifetime opportunity."

This is the fourth time the President has visited West Virginia since taking office in 2017.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.