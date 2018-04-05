Job fair attracts employers and candidates alike

For the 30th year, a spring job fair was held today in Ned Shott gymnasium on the campus of Bluefield State College. A variety of business attended the event, including hospitals, engineering firms, and departments from the government.

With an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent in Mercer County, employers noted that job candidates were getting aggressive in their job hunt. Overall, employers tell us they were impressed with the candidate pool.

Denise Littlejohn, a representative from the Huntington Veterans Affairs Medical Center told WVVA, "We are seeing some exceptionally qualified job candidates today, everybody has been coming in with resumes in hand asking good questions about the jobs that they're looking for, and I have had a great time."

Job candidates were satisfied with the breadth of businesses represented at the job fair. Candidates were interested in work in electrical, cyber-security, and financial sectors.

The job fair was hosted by Senator Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia, and WVVA-TV.