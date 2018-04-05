Rain to snow possible Friday night and Saturday

(WVVA) Rain will change to snow Friday night and Saturday morning, with accumulations likely ranging from trace to 2 inches across southwest Virginia and the extreme southern counties of West Virginia. Higher amounts of 2-4 inches are possible in Raleigh and Fayette counties, with 2-5 inches possible in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties by Saturday afternoon.

A few models are indicating that a heavy burst of snow is possible Saturday morning, so stay tuned for further updates.

Dry and cool weather is in the forecast Sunday, but another system will bring us a chance of snow changing to rain Sunday night and Monday. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected through the middle part of the week, with a warming trend by the end of next week.