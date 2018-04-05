West Virginia's Ahmad entering NBA draft, won't hire agent

West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad plans to enter the NBA draft but won't hire an agent.

West Virginia announced the junior's intentions Thursday. Ahmad must decide by May 30 whether to stay in school or remain in the draft.

Coach Bob Huggins says the draft process will enable Ahmad to gain valuable feedback while leaving his options open to return to the Mountaineers.

Ahmad missed the first two months of the season due to an NCAA academic suspension. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 21 games.

Ahmad joins teammate Sagaba Konate, who also is entering the draft process but won't hire an agent.

