Bluefield man wanted on drug charge, parole violation

By WVVA Newsroom
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Police in Bluefield, West Virginia are looking for a man wanted on a drug trafficking charge.

NAME: Eric Donte Hendricks
AGE: 37
HEIGHT: 6'2"
WEIGHT: 205

According to police, Hendricks is wanted for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance and a parole violation. If you know his whereabouts, call Sgt. Harris at 304-327-6101 or visit the department's Facebook page

