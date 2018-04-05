Bluefield man wanted on drug charge, parole violation

Police in Bluefield, West Virginia are looking for a man wanted on a drug trafficking charge.

NAME: Eric Donte Hendricks

AGE: 37

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 205

According to police, Hendricks is wanted for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance and a parole violation. If you know his whereabouts, call Sgt. Harris at 304-327-6101 or visit the department's Facebook page.

