Sen. Manchin wants answers from President Trump on healthcare, income taxes, and miners' pensions

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has directed six questions at President Donald Trump ahead of planned visit to White Sulphur Springs Thursday.

President Trump is holding a roundtable on tax reform. It's scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on wvva.com/live.

According to Sen. Manchin, there is "growing concern amongst the people of the Mountain State about the tax plan." Manchin has issued the following questions:

What will the 200,000 West Virginians do when they lose healthcare coverage? How much will Republicans cut from Medicare and Social Security? What happens when our rural hospitals go bankrupt? Why is this plan causing insurance premiums to go up? Why are the middle-class tax changes not permanent? Why is Mitch McConnell blocking coal miners’ pensions?

“I won’t stop fighting to protect Medicare and Social Security for our seniors, the 200,000 West Virginians at risk of losing coverage, and to secure coal miner pensions," said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

U. S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, WV Governor Jim Justice, and WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are all scheduled to attend the roundtable event.