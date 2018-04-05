Workplace Wellness Program held - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Workplace Wellness Program held

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

   New River Community and Technical College, along with Active Southern West Virginia took a step forward today with their workplace wellness program. 

All faculty and staff of all locations across the state are able to participate in the new program. 

Melanie Seiler is the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, and she says the program has been around for the past three years, and they've developed programs for community members and for elementary school children.  

  "And it's now time to implement programming in the workforce and within businesses so we started a pilot programming with the City of Geckley Depts and had success there. learned a lot. we opened this up and folks at the college reached out to us and said 'we're interested in implementing this here," said Seiler. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.