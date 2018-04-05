Workplace Wellness Program held

New River Community and Technical College, along with Active Southern West Virginia took a step forward today with their workplace wellness program.

All faculty and staff of all locations across the state are able to participate in the new program.

Melanie Seiler is the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, and she says the program has been around for the past three years, and they've developed programs for community members and for elementary school children.

"And it's now time to implement programming in the workforce and within businesses so we started a pilot programming with the City of Geckley Depts and had success there. learned a lot. we opened this up and folks at the college reached out to us and said 'we're interested in implementing this here," said Seiler.