Bluefield Community honors the memory of MLK

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Communities nationwide have engaged in programs and celebrations, honoring the history of the civil rights leader. Here in Mercer County, Bluefield State College hosted "MLK50." The keynote speaker being Bishop Samuel R. Moore, a graduate from the college. "

Bishop Moore says it's important to take the steps towards engaging in conversations for change, remembering the suffering that Dr. King and others had to endure. "We can forge ahead to what is a great promise of destiny and I choose to go ahead," Moore said. "The bottom line is, it's up to us where we go from here."