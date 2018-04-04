Bluefield Community honors the memory of MLK - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Community honors the memory of MLK

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Communities nationwide have engaged in programs and celebrations, honoring the history of the civil rights leader. Here in Mercer County, Bluefield State College hosted "MLK50." The keynote speaker being Bishop Samuel R. Moore, a graduate from the college. "

Bishop Moore says it's important to take the steps towards engaging in conversations for change, remembering the suffering that Dr. King and others had to endure. "We can forge ahead to what is a great promise of destiny and I choose to go ahead," Moore said. "The bottom line is, it's up to us where we go from here."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.