Whitethorn Primary students celebrating an All-Star week

By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Whitethorn Primary School kicked off it's first annual Academic All-Stars Week, filled with creative activities during their classroom lessons. 

Each student rotated to different classrooms, participating in various grade levels and learning a new activity. Teachers set up different stations to teach the students lessons for Science, History, Math and Reading lessons. 

Second grade teacher Teresa Guill taught her students how a liquid becomes a solid by mixing together ingredients in a plastic bag. The students danced and laughed while mixing the ingredients in their bags, later revealing the liquids mixed together to form ice cream. 

"They were tossing the bags back and forth for an end product," Guill said. "They formed partnerships and worked together, which is important as a student."

Whitethorn Primary School Principal Brittany Anderson says this week was about giving the students a fun time during their Spring Break week. 

"We just wanted to do something that was fun, engaging and just an overall great time for students," Anderson said. 

