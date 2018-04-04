1 killed, 2 injured in Greenbrier County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 killed, 2 injured in Greenbrier County crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A woman is killed in crash on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County.

The wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on mile marker 171 near Lewisburg. 

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the female driver of a Ford pickup traveling westbound "drove underneath the rear" of a tractor trailer.

The driver, identified as Rose Ann Hayden, 56, of Scarbro, WV died at the scene. One passenger of the pickup was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and another was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.  We do not know the extent of their injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt. 

The crash remains under investigation.

