1 killed, 2 injured in Greenbrier County crash

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.

Holder at MLK event: Age of bullies, bigots not fully over

Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in Memphis

One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial

Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a party

Leaders of Baltic countries arrive at White House for talks with President Donald Trump.

Trump tells Baltic leaders that US is 'very tough on Russia'

A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison

President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."

Trump to decide 'very quickly' on US pullout from Syria

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise

Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago

A lawsuit accusing the New York Police Department of illegally spying on Muslim groups in New Jersey after the Sept. 11 attacks appears close to being settled.

New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal has temporarily closed some of its entrances while police investigate a report of a white powder.

Hawaii boasts the United States' lowest jobless rate, at 2.1 percent, but low unemployment can mask underlying problems.

Liberal judge Rebecca Dallet handily won a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that was being scrutinized for clues to the November election.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A Maine judge is ordering the state to implement ranked-choice voting for June primary elections.

New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon says the Democratic Party needs to improve when it comes to promoting black women as leaders of the party.

Rapper and reality star Safaree says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life.".

Bill Cosby's lawyers have scored a pair of rulings crucial to their strategy of painting his accuser as a money-grubbing liar as jury selection in his sexual assault retrial continues for a third day.

A woman is killed in crash on Interstate 64 in Greenbrier County.

The wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on mile marker 171 near Lewisburg.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the female driver of a Ford pickup traveling westbound "drove underneath the rear" of a tractor trailer.

The driver, identified as Rose Ann Hayden, 56, of Scarbro, WV died at the scene. One passenger of the pickup was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and another was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. We do not know the extent of their injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.