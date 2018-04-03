Farm owner voices concerns over pipeline

For more than a year and a half, WVVA has been reporting on the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline.More >>
A Mercer County judge has placed a temporary gag order on a homicide investigation in Mercer County.More >>
A West Virginia man is accused of threatening to shoot up a county's health and human resources department over a Child Protective Services case.More >>
President Donald Trump will promote recent tax cuts during a round-table discussion in West Virginia this week.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female juvenile.More >>
A temporary gag order has been placed on homicide investigation in Mercer County.More >>
Infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria, a new large study suggests.More >>
