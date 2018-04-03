Konate declares for NBA Draft - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Konate declares for NBA Draft

Posted:

West Virginia sophomore Sagaba Konate has thrown his name into the ring declaring for the NBA Draft. During his second season with the Mountaineers he averaged nearly 11 points per game,7.5 rebounds and over three blocks per contest. He will not be hiring an agent., leaving an opportunity to return back to West Virginia next season. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.