Orange and Maroon dinner returns to Tazewell

The annual Orange and Maroon dinner was held tonight at the VIP Room in Tazewell.Hundreds from Hokie nation gathered for dinner and a social hour...several past and present Hokie stars and staff attended the event and we're excited about the opportunity to connect with the Virginia Tech faithful and look back on all of the success in Blacksburg.

"Virginia Tech is family. I had a great four years there and it's just always good for me to come back and be able to mingle and talk and tell some old stories and also hear some more stories. It's just great to be around a bunch of Hokies," former basketball Bimbo Coles said.

"It doesn't stop at Roanoke and Blacksburg. We do everything we can to go out to our donors and thank them for what they do. It's a great opportunity tonight," Hokie Club Executive Director Bill Lansden said.

"It's awesome. I was really excited when I got the invite and was able to come back up. You know I can remember growing up here and to think I would ever be working at Virginia Tech, because I was such a big fan, it would be a dream come true. So it's kind of surreal for me to be honest with you," Associate Director of Sports Medicine Mike Goforth said.

"I hadn't been here and I'm excited to be here. To see so many great fans. I don't get to see them that often. Most of the time I'm up in the booth, way before the game and way after the game, so I don't get to mix with my people so often. So it's fun to be back and shake hands and take pictures, it's awesome," Virginia Tech football Color Commentator Mike Burnop said.

