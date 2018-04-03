Trump to discuss tax cuts at West Virginia round-table - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Trump to discuss tax cuts at West Virginia round-table

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will promote recent tax cuts during a round-table discussion in West Virginia this week.

The White House says Trump is hosting Thursday's discussion at the Sulphur Springs Civic Center in White Sulphur Springs.

Trump signed legislation late last year that cut taxes significantly for corporations and the wealthy and provided more modest tax breaks for middle-income earners.

A March survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that an improving economy and the tax cuts passed by Republicans appear to have helped lift Trump's approval ratings to 42 percent - up seven points from February. No Democrats voted to cut taxes.

Trump tells audiences that Democrats will raise their taxes if Republicans lose control of both houses of Congress in the November elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

