Gag order placed on Mercer County homicide investigation - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gag order placed on Mercer County homicide investigation

Posted:
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A temporary gag order has been placed on homicide investigation in Mercer County.

The body of a man was found Sunday in the Lerona area. A suspect is in custody and we understand an arraignment hearing took place Tuesday morning.

WVVA has learned the temporary gag order was issued to protect the integrity of the investigation. Court documents will not be available to the public until next week.

