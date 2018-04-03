Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

A temporary gag order has been placed on homicide investigation in Mercer County.More >>
A temporary gag order has been placed on homicide investigation in Mercer County.More >>
Infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria, a new large study suggests.More >>
Infants who are given antacids like Zantac or Pepcid are more likely to develop childhood allergies, perhaps because these drugs may alter their gut bacteria, a new large study suggests.More >>
A Virginia police officer rushed into a burning home and rescued a retired couple. Then he ran back into the blaze to find their dog.More >>
A Virginia police officer rushed into a burning home and rescued a retired couple. Then he ran back into the blaze to find their dog.More >>
It's National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and officials in the community want you to drive safe.More >>
It's National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and officials in the community want you to drive safe.More >>
A Greenbrier Co. man was arrested today after a month long investigation into fraudulent claims.More >>
A Greenbrier Co. man was arrested today after a month long investigation into fraudulent claims.More >>
If you've driven through the Mercer Mall's parking lot lately, you've probably noticed some very visible changes. Right now, Lambert Construction and AAA paving crews are working to fix pot holes. In the mean time, some entrance lanes will be closed at various times over the next few weeks. There will be detour signs located around the lot to help re-direct traffic flow.More >>
If you've driven through the Mercer Mall's parking lot lately, you've probably noticed some very visible changes. Right now, Lambert Construction and AAA paving crews are working to fix pot holes. In the mean time, some entrance lanes will be closed at various times over the next few weeks. There will be detour signs located around the lot to help re-direct traffic flow.More >>