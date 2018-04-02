Juvenile missing in Raleigh Co.

President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Greenbrier Co. on Thursday for a roundtable.More >>
Sources tell WVVA multiple positions were terminated at the DISH facility in Bluewell this week. TMore >>
If you've driven through the Mercer Mall's parking lot lately, you've probably noticed some very visible changes. Right now, Lambert Construction and AAA paving crews are working to fix pot holes. In the mean time, some entrance lanes will be closed at various times over the next few weeks. There will be detour signs located around the lot to help re-direct traffic flow.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female juvenile named Kaylea Dawn Bowyer. Bowyer is 16 years old, 5'4 weighing approximately 187 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde shoulder length hair with green hair underneath. She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a lavender shirt with stars and a royal blue Under Armor hoodie with orange symbol on front. Bowyer was last seen in the community of Raleigh on 04-01-2018 at 7:20PM getting into a newer model silver Honda ...More >>
West Virginian's have a chance to reclaim your own money with unclaimed property in West Virginia.More >>
A Greenbrier Co. man was arrested today after a month long investigation into fraudulent claims. WV State Police Trooper Bynum tells us that on Feb. 26th dispatch received a call of a breaking and entering at R&D Towing near White Sulphur Springs. An investigation found the claims to be fraudulent. The owner of the company, Ronald Cook is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud, one count of fraudulent scheme and one count of false reporting of an emergency.More >>
A brand new airline is scheduled to land Tuesday at Greenbrier Valley Airport.More >>
