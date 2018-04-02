Juvenile missing in Raleigh Co. - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Juvenile missing in Raleigh Co.

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Kaylea Bowyer Kaylea Bowyer
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female juvenile named Kaylea Dawn Bowyer.

Bowyer is 16 years old, 5'4 weighing approximately 187 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde shoulder length hair with green hair underneath. She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a lavender shirt with stars and a royal blue Under Armor hoodie with orange symbol on front.

Bowyer was last seen in the community of Raleigh on 04-01-2018 at 7:20PM getting into a newer model silver Honda CRV with an unknown subject.

Bowyer is on several prescribed medications that she does not have in her possession. She is believed to be in danger. If anyone has information on her whereabouts or has seen her please call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300.

