Greenbrier Co. arrest, fraudulent claims

A Greenbrier Co. man was arrested Monday after a month long investigation into fraudulent claims.

WV State Police Trooper Bynum tells WVVA that on Feb. 26th dispatch received a call of a breaking and entering at R&D Towing near White Sulphur Springs. An investigation found the claims to be fraudulent.

The owner of the company, Ronald Cook is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud, one count of fraudulent scheme and one count of false reporting of an emergency.