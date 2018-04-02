WV residents opportunity to reclaim money

West Virginians have a chance to reclaim their own money with unclaimed property in West Virginia. The West Virginia unclaimed property payouts are on track to smash the all-time record of $15.4 million set in 2009.

According to the State Treasure's Dept. as of March of this year, the division has paid nearly 8,000 claims totaling approximately $14 million. Examples of unclaimed property could be a forgotten paycheck or a forgotten utility deposit.

West Virginia residents can check their status online. Go to the WV State Treasure's official website and search the database with your first and last name.

Once you find your name and city you will need to put fill out the web-sheet with the information asked, create an account, and wait for the dept. to send you information on how much money you are owed.