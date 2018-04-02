The month of April dedicated to driving responsibly

It's National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and officials in the community want you to drive safe. Activities like texting, answering your phone, putting directions into your GPS, can distract you from driving safely.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were nearly 37 thousand highway fatalities in 2016. Although the 2017 Data is not yet available, officials say driving distracted is an increasing problem.

Officer Kevin Ross is a patrol officer with the Bluefield Police Station in West Virginia. He pulled over a driver in Bluefield during his cell phone patrol.

"You can see the dangers of him being on a cell phone," Ross said. "He wasn't paying attention as to what was going on while on the highway. He started going into the second lane; that's when we initiated the traffic stop."

Ross stated that if anyone has to see a text message while driving, pull over before responding to the message. Then drivers should continue with their day while driving responsibly.