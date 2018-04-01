Local church youth group in Bluefield holds 'Via Dolorosa'

The meaning being Resurrection Sunday was seen throughout Bluefield, VA over the weekend as East River Church's youth group held a 'Via Dolorosa.'

"Jesus has been a really big a part of my life, I don't know where I would be without him and I want to give that same experience to other people and pull them in closer to the church," said Grace Beame.

Via Dolorosa translates from Latin into 'way of sorrow' and the church depicted the walk Jesus took to be crucified throughout the town and ended at Graham High School where they prayed over the school

Those who have been part of the walk for years are overjoyed to see the next generation carry it on.

"It's been real encouraging even for me..going into my thirties seeing all these students doing not only this cross walk but encouraging one another..supporting each other," said Dan Dillion.

The walk is one of the church's biggest fundraising projects to help with missionary projects.

"Don't worry about what other people think as long as it makes you feel like you're doing something to help your community and spread something you love do it. Don't be afraid," said Beame.,

East River Church is still taking fundraising donations if you would like to contribute contact: (276) 326-1846.